PHOTOS: Projections show Bulldog pride around Spokane

While a lot of preparation and excitement is centered around Phoenix, Arizona, for the NCAA's Final Four and Championship games, back here in Spokane, we're wearing our Bulldog pride on our sleeves... or on our walls.

Denny Marit and his company Sudden Exposure took a tour of downtown Spokane Friday night, projecting the Gonzaga logo on buildings, including KHQ Local News.

Everyone's getting in on the action ahead of the big game Saturday.

