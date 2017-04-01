Washington man accused of seeking hit men to kill girlfriend

A Washington man who is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend has now been charged with trying to hire hit men to kill her.



The Spokesman-Review reports that 52-year-old Jason Grieb was charged this week with solicitation to commit first-degree murder.



Grieb was first arrested on July 22 on domestic violence assault charges after his former girlfriend alleged he beat her, burned her arm and threatened to kill her. He remained in jail while his attorneys negotiated bond.



Since entering jail, two of Grieb's fellow inmates have reported that Grieb offered them money to kill his former girlfriend. According to court documents, one said Grieb offered him $10,000 while the other said Grieb promised $5,000 before stating he had no money and offered a truck or a motorcycle instead.



