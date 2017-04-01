Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research receives largest donation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research receives largest donation

SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - The Jeff Bezos family has strengthened its longstanding support of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center by giving it its largest gift ever: $35-million.
    
The Seattle Times reports that the donation will be used to draw top researchers and to explore new ways to fight cancer.
    
The gift breaks the previous record of $20 million set in 2014, also by the Bezos family, which includes Jackie and Mike, the parents of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.
    
The gift more than doubles the amount that the family has donated to the center to date. It also represents a substantial amount of philanthropic funding for an institution that last year received $50 million in gifts.
    
In a news release, the Hutch called the donation a "transformative investment" that could help it address its top priority of recruiting key researchers and push research forward.
    
___
    
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/1/2017 2:23:42 PM (GMT -7:00)

