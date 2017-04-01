How kitchens handle full court press on game days

If you can't stand the heat- get out of the kitchen.

KHQ went around Spokane to see how kitchens are handling their own version of the full court press.

From buffalo wings to pizza's fresh out of the oven, Zag fans are putting game time pressure on kitchen's across Spokane on game days.

Over at Scotty's Dog House in North Spokane, they're feeling the heat.

"When it's this busy we try to plan for every possibility," says Chris Copenhaber.

Chris and his team started prepping two days ago for the Final Four game, making blue and red tortilla chips for customers watching the game.

"I've been waiting for this for a long time," said Connor Dennehy.

On Third Ave, orders for pizza at a local Domino' started to come in one after the other. On a busy game day, a couple hundred pizzas can be made in an hour.

"We're starting to get pretty busy again," said Ryan Rivard at the Domino's Pizza when we spoke to him.

Order up! It'll be another busy night come Monday when the Bulldogs battle it out against North Carolina.