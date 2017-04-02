Gonzaga's gameplay from a priest's perspective - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gonzaga's gameplay from a priest's perspective

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
GLENDALE, Ariz. -

Father Postell has been cheering for the Zags all season from right here in phoenix 

"Of course I'm pulling for the Zags," he said.

He's a Jesuit priest at Brophy College Preparatory, one of Gonzaga's largest feeder schools

"I am delighted we are sending kids up there," he says.

One of the reasons is basketball.

"I actually prefer college more than the pros," he said.

"I think the zags have the combination of offense brilliance and discipline to hold in on defense."

It's a blend of balance and grit that he says got them here.  

"I am really happy for them," he say. "I think they are really good."

