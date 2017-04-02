Some students get out of control after Gonzaga's win

Soon after Gonzaga sealed the fate of South Carolina in a nail biting final four match-up, Gonzaga students went out to celebrate.

The police presence around the campus was very noticeable.

Police Officer Joshua Laiva knows that the students are very excited.

"we want to keep it safe," Officer Laiva says.

Police and fire had a lot on their plate after the game.

A girl who was running and not paying attention ran into the side of a moving car.

Thankfully the car was driving slow and the girl only had minor injuries.

While some Gonzaga fans celebrated responsibly, others took to the measure of setting things on fire.

The Spokane Fire Department had to douse 2 couches and a mattress after they were set on fire.

Police are doing everything they can to keep the students safe when the crowd gets rowdy and they start to party.

"When things like that happen we try to clear them out and put out any fires literally that we can," Officer Laiva says.

Police handed out many tickets to minors that were drinking and arrested anyone with an open container on public property.

"We understand they're going to party, they're going to celebrate," says Officer Laiva.

All that the police want is for student's and fans to be responsible.