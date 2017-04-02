McCarthey Athletic Center hosts Championship game watch party

Zags celebrating their Final Four victory in Phoenix. Photo: Torrey Vail

Officials with Gonzaga University announced Sunday that the McCarthey Athletic Center, aka The Kennel, will be hosting a watch party Monday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the team's first NCAA National Championship game in school history.

The free event is open to the public and can hold 6,000 (screaming) Zags fans. You do not need to be a student to attend. Doors to the watch party will open at 5:15 p.m. But you'll probably want to get there pretty early in the day in order to watch the game from the home court.

If you can't make inside The Kennel, Spokane's Garland Theater will also be hosting a free watch party as will the Bing Crosby Theater downtown.

Tip off for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific Time Monday, April 3, on CBS.

More questions? Gonzaga has put together a Q&A list for you to know before you go:

1) When does the game start? When do doors open?

The game starts at 6:20 p.m. with doors to the McCarthey opening at 5:15 p.m.

2) When can I line up to get in?

We recommend that people line up no sooner than 3 p.m. on the south side of McCarthey Athletic Center

3) Are there reserved seats?

No, just like Kraziness in the Kennel, it is first-come, first-served for seating

4) What will the screens be like?

There will be 2 screens on the floor [16 feet wide by 9 feet tall] & 2 screens on each end

5) Will there be facilities for me while I’m outside waiting?

No facilities are available for those waiting in line

6) What is the cost? Where do I get a ticket?

This event is free/open to the public. You do not need a ticket to get in.

7) Will concessions be available?

There will be light concessions available for purchase

8) How many people can get in?

Just like Kraziness in the Kennel, McCarthey can hold at most 6,000 fans

9) Where else can I watch the game if I can’t get in because it’s too full?

There are lots of additional community game watches such as at The Garland Theater & The Bing Crosby Theatre