Dakota Access fight provides blueprint for pipeline protests - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dakota Access fight provides blueprint for pipeline protests

Posted: Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. -

Prolonged protests in North Dakota have failed to stop the flow of oil through the Dakota Access pipeline, but they've provided inspiration for protests against pipelines around the country.
    
Tactics used in North Dakota such as resistance camps, social media and online fundraising are now being used against pipeline projects in nearly a dozen states.
    
Dallas Goldtooth with the Indigenous Environmental Network says organizers want to use the momentum of the anti-Dakota Access movement to further the cause for cleaner energy and greater respect for the rights of indigenous people.
    
Some people don't think that will pan out under the Trump administration, which has taken steps favorable to the fossil fuel industry. Congressman Kevin Cramer thinks the anti-pipeline movement will fade if protesters don't achieve their goals and get discouraged.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

    Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-07-04 20:36:00 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday. Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday. Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

    >>

  • Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-07-04 06:08:00 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

  • Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

    Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:00:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

    Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-04 23:37:13 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon.  Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County fire crews are fighting a brush fire that is threatening structures in the area of Coulee Hite Road and 7 Mile Road Tuesday afternoon.  Crews are fighting the fire from the air and the ground on Tuesday, working to get the fire under control. Firefighters are making water drops from Fire Boss airplanes and helicopters.

    >>

  • Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90

    Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-04 23:13:05 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Fire crews rescue man from Spokane River

    Fire crews rescue man from Spokane River

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-07-04 23:03:39 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle after firefighters pulled him from the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the area of N. Park Rd and South Riverway Avenue for a reported water rescue just after 2 p.m. Rescue crews used ropes and pulleys to pull the man up from the banks on the south side of the river on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle after firefighters pulled him from the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the area of N. Park Rd and South Riverway Avenue for a reported water rescue just after 2 p.m. Rescue crews used ropes and pulleys to pull the man up from the banks on the south side of the river on Tuesday.

    >>
    •   