Wenatchee warehouse fire causes power outages, evacuations

A two-alarm structure fire in the area of Horse Lake Road and Honeysett Avenue in Wenatchee caused power outages, traffic rerouting and evacuations Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 at the Liquidation Sports warehouse located at 1510 Horse Lake Road. The fire grew quickly and Chelan County PUD eventually cut power to about 500 North Wenatchee customers including a Walmart, which then forced an evacuation of the store around 12:30 p.m.

The Wenatchee World newspaper reports witnesses reported the fire after seeing smoke in the lower story garage area of the warehouse. Firefighters told the newspaper that no one was inside when initially checked, but the fire continued to grow and firefighters had to shift into defensive mode to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.