Photographer captures the Zags historic run

Gonzaga's historic trip to the NCAA National Championship has been an incredible journey. One person in particular has the team covered from all angles.

We sat down with Gonzaga's photographer, who took us behind the scenes of Sunday's Final Four victory.

For the last eight seasons, photographer Torrey Vail has been covering Gonzaga Men's Basketball from the court to the locker room and everywhere in between. But nothing ever like what happened on Sunday.

After the win over South Carolina, Torrey and his camera followed the celebration to the locker room.

Through his lens, he's documenting every step of the journey for years to come. And Torrey says he's lucky to be along for the ride.