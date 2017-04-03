At least 10 dead in St. Petersburg, Russia subway blast - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

At least 10 dead in St. Petersburg, Russia subway blast

Posted: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - The Latest on the explosion on a train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg (all times local):

9:05 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump calls the deadly bomb blast on a Russian subway train "absolutely a terrible thing."
    
Trump spoke Monday before a working lunch with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (AHB'-del fat-AH' el-SEE'-see). Trump says "it's happening all over the world."
    
The president did not make any further comment on the Monday blast that killed 10 people and injured about 40. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Russian trains and planes have been targeted repeatedly by Islamic militants.
    
___
    
7:15 p.m.
    
The Interfax news agency says Russian law enforcement agencies are searching for two suspects in the St. Petersburg subway bombing.
    
The news agency is quoting law enforcement sources as saying that police are looking for a man who is believed to have planted a device that exploded in a subway car on Monday, killing 10 and wounding about 40 others.
    
Interfax says authorities are also looking for another person suspected of leaving a second bomb at a subway station. That device was discovered and defused by authorities before it went off.
    
___
    
7:05 p.m.
    
France's Interior Ministry is reinforcing security measures on public transport in the Paris region after a deadly bomb blast hit a Russian subway train.
    
French Interior Minister Mathias Fekl said in a statement Monday the decision was a "measure of precaution" after the explosion in St. Petersburg.
    
The statement provided no further information about the reinforced security, and Fekl's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
    
Armed soldiers patrol subways, airports, museums and other sites around France as part of heightened security measures imposed after deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015.
    
The French Embassy in Russia urged French citizens anywhere in the country to exercise "the most extreme vigilance" and avoid public transport.
    
___
    
6:50 p.m.
    
Russian law enforcement agencies have confirmed that the explosive device was found and defused at Vosstaniya Square station was rigged with shrapnel. Earlier in the day, another bomb exploded in the subway system, killing 10 people.
    
The Interfax news agency said it contained up to 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of explosives.
    
___
    
6:10 p.m.
    
Russia's health minister says that 10 people died in the subway explosion in St. Petersburg. The minister, Veronika Skvortsova, said on live television that seven people were killed on the spot, another died in an ambulance heading for a hospital and two others died at the hospital.
    
___
    
5:55 p.m.
    
Russian news reports say that a security camera has caught a person who could be responsible for a blast on St. Petersburg subway.
    
The Interfax news agency is citing an unidentified source who says the suspect in Monday's blast might have left the explosive device in a bag. It didn't explain why the man was believed to be the culprit.
    
___
    
5:25 p.m.
    
A spokesman for Russia's top anti-terror agency says law enforcement agents have found and defused another explosive device on St. Petersburg's subway.
    
Andrei Przhezdomsky (pr-ZHEZ-domsky) said the improvised explosive was found Monday on Ploshchad Vosstaniya station. He made the statement about two hours after a blast on a subway train in St. Petersburg killed at least 10 and wounded dozens of others.
    
___
    
5:20 p.m.
    
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee says it has found and deactivated a bomb at another St. Petersburg subway station.
    
___
    
5:10 p.m.
    
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he learned of the deadly explosion in St. Petersburg "with deep sorrow."
    
Although the cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, Gabriel says it appeared to be "a perfidious attack against innocent people."
    
___
    
4:35 p.m.
    
Russian President Vladimir Putin says investigators were looking into whether the St. Petersburg subway explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.
    
He says: "Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened."
    
Putin happened to in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
    
___
    
4:15 p.m.
    
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee has announced that security will be tightened at all critical transport facilities following St. Petersburg blast.
    
___
    
3:55 p.m.
    
Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St. Petersburg governor, has told Russian television 10 people have been killed and 50 injured in the subway explosion.
    
In Moscow, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.


    
3:45 p.m.
    
Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax report 10 dead in blast on train in St. Petersburg subway.
    
Video footage posted on social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting "Call an ambulance!"
    
Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov tells Interfax that the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.
    
___
    
3:30 p.m.
    
The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train.
    
The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.
    
Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.
    
Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake

  Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

  Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera

  Spokane Interstate Fair hiring for more than 200 temporary positions

  US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing

  Man who called himself Santa Claus arrested after chase in Maine

