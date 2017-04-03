3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in a boiler explosion in a building in an industrial area of south St. Louis.
    
The St. Louis Fire Department said on Twitter that four other people also were injured, two critically, in the blast shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at the Loy-Lange Box Co.
    
Fire officials say at least three buildings have been damaged by debris.
    
No other details were immediately released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

