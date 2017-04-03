3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis

3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. LouisPosted: Updated:
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret
KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.>>
Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.>>
King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.>>
PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.>>
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
Spokane Interstate Fair hiring for more than 200 temporary positions
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still about two months away, but they are already looking to fill about 200 temporary job openings they'll have for the event. Two job fairs will be held this month at the Fair and Expo Center (corner of Havana and Broadway) in Bay 3. Wednesday, July 12th – 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15th – 8:30-10:30 a.m.>>
US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing
WASHINGTON - The United States is warning that North Korea is "quickly closing off" the prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its nuclear provocations. The Trump administration has launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang following its unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile launch.>>
Man who called himself Santa Claus arrested after chase in Maine
CLINTON, Maine - This Santa made the naughty list. Maine State Police say they arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle who identified himself as Santa Claus following a nearly 50-mile chase Tuesday. Police said the chase started in Clinton after they tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation>>
CNN faces backlash over handling of doctored Trump video
This is how much sweat you lose each hour in extreme heat
KHQ.COM - Thinking about a water bottle full of sweat... let's be honest, it sounds disgusting. However, with the extreme temperatures we're seeing in our area, if you're spending at least an hour outside working, exercising or recreating, there's a good chance you're sweating *at least* a water bottle full of sweat (16oz)... but probably more.>>
Wildfire partly on Hanford site is 85 percent contained
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in part on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is 85 percent contained and does not threaten any of the site's nuclear facilities. The grass and brush fire covers about 35.9 square miles (92.9 square kilometers) in Yakima and Benton counties. There are no evacuations or closures related to the fire, which started last Sunday.>>
PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.>>
Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47' suspect's home
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.>>
Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret
KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.>>
New York City cop fatally shot in 'clear assassination' while sitting in patrol car
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they're calling a "clear assassination." Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday. Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.>>
