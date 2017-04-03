National Archives to White House: Save all Trump tweets

The National Archives is telling the White House to keep each of President Donald Trump's tweets, even those he deletes or corrects.



The head of the National Archives and Records Administration, David S. Ferriero, told two Democratic senators in a letter that the White House has assured him it's already doing this.



The archives contacted the White House about the matter because such correspondence is required to be preserved for history under the Presidential Records Act.



The letter doesn't describe how the White House is saving Trump's tweets. The Obama administration used an automated system to keep copies of President Barack Obama's tweets.



Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Tom Carper of Delaware raised the issue following a spate of instances in which Trump had deleted or corrected tweets.

