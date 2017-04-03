Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 3rd



LONDON (AP) -- It's an urban myth come true - the presence of a man dedicated to ridding the English city of Bristol of grammatical errors in its shop signs.

He goes out at night with a self-styled device used to cover up misplaced apostrophes from street signs in the city 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London. He uses stickers, not paint.

The man has not been identified but he told BBC in a report broadcast Monday that he doesn't consider his alterations of the signs and store fronts to be a crime. He says the real crime is putting apostrophes in the wrong places to begin with.

It's not a new obsession - he's been at it for 13 years.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The feathers were flying in downtown Los Angeles.

Hundreds of people traded soft blows in LA's Pershing Square in a giant pillow fight that dwarfed even the biggest slumber party slugfests.

Children, teens, adults and seniors swung pillows at one another for over an hour on Saturday. The annual event is held to celebrate International Pillow Fight Day.

Many wore pajamas, some wore masks and goggles.

By the time it was over the ground was so covered with feathers it looked like it had snowed on a sunny April afternoon.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Post app has been hacked on April Fools' Day, sending out push alert notifications that included "Heil President Donald Trump."

The Post apologized Saturday night, shortly after its app sent out a series of alerts. The Post said in a follow-up alert: "Our push alert notification system was compromised this evening. We are working to resolve the issue. Please accept our apologies."

The messages appeared directed at Trump. One message said, "Open your heart to those you do not understand and listen to all those you fear and look down upon."

The alerts even included lyrics from Nirvana's song "Come As You Are": "Take your time, hurry up, the choice is yours, but dont be late..."

The Post is owned by Trump-friendly media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) -- The Super Bowl trophy's run-in with a deer was nearly as improbable as the New England Patriots' come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.

But it happened Friday night in Maine when a Patriots employee who had the Vince Lombardi Trophy in his vehicle struck a deer in Fairfield.

Team spokesman Stacey James on Saturday confirmed the accident. James said the employee was unhurt and the trophy was unscathed.

The trophy was on display Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, as scheduled. It has been traveling around the region to give fans a chance to see it.

State trooper Tyler Maloon gave the team employee a ride after the accident and posted a photo of himself with the trophy on Facebook.

He wrote: "A story for the ages!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania couple pranked their mailman on April Fools' Day by leaving an extra-long letter sticking out of the mail slot on their front door.

Bill Kelly and his wife used a piece of paper several feet long that they folded over to look like an envelope. They waited for the mailman to grab it from the mail slot and laughed as he pulled several feet of it from the door of their Lewisburg home on Saturday.

The couple addressed it to "A.P. Rilfools" and, in case the postman didn't figure it out right away, wrote "April Fools!" in big letters on the other end of the fake envelope.

The couple posted several photos of the prank on Facebook and even posed with the letter and the grinning mailman.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



LARKSPUR, Colo. (AP) - Veterinarians Michele and Nicholas Anderson don't leave anyone out when they celebrate life's big moments.

The Colorado couple "invited" two rescue kittens to their March wedding and included them in photos.

ABC News reports the newlyweds volunteer at Devine Feline, a cat welfare clinic in Denver near their home. They brought the kittens, Jeeves and Houdini, along on their wedding day to possibly raise awareness about animal welfare issues.

The couple met in vet school and had been dating for four years before getting married.

The kittens remain available for adoption at Devine Feline.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (AP) - Someone has returned a book to a New Jersey library 50 years after it was taken out.

The Phillipsburg Free Public Library says its copy of Jules Verne's "Dropped From The Clouds" was left in its book drop on Thursday. It had been checked out on Jan. 5, 1967.

Library director Deb Messling tells NJ.com that records don't go back that far to determine who had checked it out. Messling says the book's condition is too poor to return to the shelves.

The library's late fee is 10 cents a day, but it is capped at $3.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) TUCSON, Ariz. - One man will likely think twice about his plans for the day before putting on a pair of baggy pants.

Things didn't work out so well for the unidentified man who tried to climb over a fence Friday after allegedly attempting to break into some classrooms at Miles-Exploratory Learning Center in Tucson, Arizona, according to KOLD.

According to a locksmith at the school, the man had tried to get inside some classrooms.

When the man realized he had been spotted, he tried to get away, but his baggy pants got caught on the spike on top of the iron fence, leaving him literally caught with his pants down.

As he hung there, a couple of passersby couldn't resist taking pictures of the man hanging upside-down.

"I was going to help him off the fence, but by the time I got back around the block the cops were rolling up two cars deep," Jesse Sensibar told ABC 15. "I don't know what his story was, but it must not have been good enough. Fifteen minutes later when I went back by the other direction going home, he was cuffed up in the backseat. He smiled for the camera."

Tucson police said they have no record of the incident.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) -- Hours after police removed an unexploded World War II-era bomb near the start of the course on the River Thames, Oxford reclaimed the boat race title from Cambridge on Sunday.

The bomb was discovered by a member of the public near Putney Bridge in southwest London, just meters (yards) from the starting line of the famous race between rowers from Oxford and Cambridge universities.

The ordinance was found submerged on the Chelsea shoreline Saturday and it was removed by a marine policing unit, the London police force said.

London was heavily bombed in the war, particularly during the Blitz years in 1940 and 1941, as German planes concentrated on civilian and industrial targets. Unexploded devices are still occasionally uncovered.

Oxford won the 163rd boat race by a length and a quarter in 16 minutes, 59 seconds. The course is 4 miles, 374 yards (6.8 kilometers) long.

Cambridge was denied its first back-to-back victories since 1999 but still leads Oxford 82-80 overall after a dead-heat in 1877.

The winning Oxford boat featured the Cook brothers, Jamie and Ollie, along with William Warr, who raced for Cambridge in 2015.

Oxford head coach Sean Bowden said the crew encountered significant difficulties during their preparations for the race.

"It was hard work for a long time," Bowden said. "It definitely felt like a year where we worked really hard, but nobody ever let their heads get down, and we started to turn the corner in the new year and see our progress."

Thousands watched the men's and women's rowing races, which involve eight rowers and a coxswain and are steeped in tradition.

The men's race dates to 1829, as a challenge between friends held in Henley-on-Thames and was held irregularly for the next 25 years. The race moved to London in 1836, where it takes place annually around Easter.

The women's race dates to 1927, but was only raced intermittently until the 1960s.

The Cambridge women broke a four-year cycle of Oxford wins, claiming victory in the 72nd race on Sunday by 11 lengths and in a record time of 18:34.

Cambridge leads Oxford 42-30 overall.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Wally the pig is headed to hog heaven.

The 250-pound pig was rescued last week after he fell off a truck on Interstate 90 in South Dakota, just a few miles from a hog processing facility. He has been staying at the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Wally has been adopted by the SoulSpace Farm Sanctuary in New Richmond, Wisconsin. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that he left for his new home on Friday.

Wally was not eager to get back on the road. His movers tried using a trail of Milk-Bones to get him into the trailer, to no avail. It eventually took a pole and a harness to get him inside.

Wally will join 32 other animals at the Wisconsin farm.