GAME DAY PHOTOS! Show us you ZAGS game face!

Today is the big day! The Gonzaga Bulldogs are making their first appearance ever in the National Championship game after beating South Carolina Saturday evening.

Monday at around 6:20 p.m., the Zags will play one more game against North Carolina. To quote the great John Candy:

"This is it folks, this is what it's all about. One game, there is no tomorrow. This is for the whole megillah, for the whole ball of wax, for the whole kit and caboodle, for the whole enchilada, for the whole shooting match. This is for all the marbles!"

Go Zags!