Support your Zags at River Park Square with giant banner

Gonzaga takes on North Carolina for the NCAA's National Championship game Monday evening. Ahead of the big game, Spokane's River Park Square is letting the community offer their words of support to the team on its historic run.

The shopping center will have a huge banner on display on the first floor for Zags fans to sign. The banner will be available on Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After Spokane pours its heart and soul onto the banner in support of the Bulldogs, it will be given to Mark Few and the team upon their return to the Lilac City. Hopefully they'll comeback with some hardware in tow.

Go Zags!