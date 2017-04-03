Governors wager BBQ, Salmon in NCAA Championship wager

The governors of both Washington and North Carolina have made a friendly wager ahead of Monday's National Championship game between the Tar Heels and the Bulldogs.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has put Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, a variety of Washington apples, and locally made chocolates on the line should North Carolina emerge victorious.

“The Gonzaga Bulldogs are ready to bring the championship trophy home to the Kennel in Spokane. Coach Few and this year’s team made history not just for Gonzaga, but the entire Evergreen State. Fear the beard, and Go Zags!” Inslee said.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's Gov. Roy Cooper has wagered barbecue pork from Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville, NC, Cheerwine, a soft drink from Salisbury, NC celebrating its 100th anniversary, and North Carolina sweet potato products.

“We couldn’t ask for better representatives of our great state than Coach Williams and his team. It’s been a long road back to the championship, but this group’s persistence and hard work have made their university and state proud. Tonight, as a great Tar Heel said, ‘the ceiling is the roof’ – Go Heels!” said Cooper.

In the event of a Tar Heel victory, the winnings will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. If Gonzaga prevails, Inslee’s winnings will be donated to Olympia’s Thurston County Food Bank.