Governors wager BBQ, Salmon in NCAA Championship wager

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

The governors of both Washington and North Carolina have made a friendly wager ahead of Monday's National Championship game between the Tar Heels and the Bulldogs.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has put Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, a variety of Washington apples, and locally made chocolates on the line should North Carolina emerge victorious.

“The Gonzaga Bulldogs are ready to bring the championship trophy home to the Kennel in Spokane. Coach Few and this year’s team made history not just for Gonzaga, but the entire Evergreen State. Fear the beard, and Go Zags!” Inslee said.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's Gov. Roy Cooper has wagered barbecue pork from Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville, NC, Cheerwine, a soft drink from Salisbury, NC celebrating its 100th anniversary, and North Carolina sweet potato products.

“We couldn’t ask for better representatives of our great state than Coach Williams and his team. It’s been a long road back to the championship, but this group’s persistence and hard work have made their university and state proud. Tonight, as a great Tar Heel said, ‘the ceiling is the roof’ – Go Heels!” said Cooper.

In the event of a Tar Heel victory, the winnings will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. If Gonzaga prevails, Inslee’s winnings will be donated to Olympia’s Thurston County Food Bank.

  UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

  Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

  PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

  Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi. Troopers say the semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturned near milepost 179 around 7 p.m. The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area.

  Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported. 

  Protecting yourself in bear country

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - The trails that were closed on Tuesday have now re-opened near the Priest Lake Visitors Center and they come with a warning. The new signs read that bears are still in the area, keep dogs on a leash, and store food appropriately. "Oh yes always a concern anytime there's an animal that's larger in size and puts us in a state of vulnerability," Greg Schill said.

