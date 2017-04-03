Otter appealing feds for aid, mum on key legislation

Gov. C.L. "Butch" says the federal government has turned down his request for disaster aid, denying millions of dollars to help pay for the cost of this year's severe winter floods and storms.



A letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency dated March 21 says that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary based on a review of the state's capabilities.



Otter announced Monday during a press conference that he plans on appealing FEMA's decision. The Republican governor had requested assistance for eight counties and statewide hazard mitigation.



This year's winter storm has already caused an estimated $30 million in structural damage to the state's roads and bridges.



Meanwhile, Otter declined to comment on other pressing topics - particularly not answering whether or not he'll veto legislation repealing sales tax on groceries.

