Governors from 4 marijuana states ask to be left alone - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Governors from 4 marijuana states ask to be left alone

Posted: Updated:
DENVER -

Governors from the first four states to legalize recreational marijuana are asking the Trump administration to let the pot experiments continue.
    
The governors of Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington say that marijuana legalization has expanded their economies.
    
The governors also say in Monday's letter that legal weed can be regulated to protect public safety and that legalization reduces "inequitable incarceration," or people of color being disproportionately jailed for pot crimes.
    
The letter was addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The governors say they opposed legalization at first, but warn that a federal pot crackdown now "would divert existing marijuana product into the black market."
    
The governors also ask for the Treasury Department not to change instructions to banks for handling marijuana money.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:37:18 GMT

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

  Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:52:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

  PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:44:28 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

  Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:19:48 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi. Troopers say the semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturned near milepost 179 around 7 p.m. The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area.

  Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:20:33 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported. 

  Protecting yourself in bear country

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:19:36 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - The trails that were closed on Tuesday have now re-opened near the Priest Lake Visitors Center and they come with a warning. The new signs read that bears are still in the area, keep dogs on a leash, and store food appropriately. "Oh yes always a concern anytime there's an animal that's larger in size and puts us in a state of vulnerability," Greg Schill said.

