10-year-old Spokane girl battling cancer while rooting for the Z - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

10-year-old Spokane girl battling cancer while rooting for the Zags

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Zags have a lot of fans all over the world, but one 10-year-old cancer patient says her love for the Bulldogs beats them all.

"I'm their number one fan," Alexa Gourneau said. "They are the best players on earth."

Alexa and her family take runs around their block after every Zag victory.

"It's not a short block either," her dad Justin said. "It's like six blocks in this whole block. That's what we like to do. Run."

And this season has given them many reasons to do that celebratory run.

"It's exciting," Alexa said.

But a devastating cancer diagnosis stopped the sprint right in its tracks. We introduced you to her back in October when a stranger surprised her with a real English Bulldog to help her stay strong during treatment. 

"Before, she'd always be sleeping, always laying down," her family said.

Months of intensive chemo to battle Alexa's Leukemia took a toll. Through all the pain, the Zags kept her going.

"They help her," Justin said. "As soon as they win, she's happy. She's excited. She loves them."

A big part of that? Alexa can relate to what it feels like to be the underdog.

"Some kids don't make it through her cancer, but she has," Justin said. "She can beat the odds, just like the (Zags) are."

Both Bulldogs and Alexa have had their doubters this year.

"We're (both) beating obstacles every day," Justin said.

But wow, look at both of them now. The Zags are in the National Championship and Alexa is in remission.  

"We've proved them wrong," the family said. "Alexa has proved them wrong."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:37:17 GMT

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

  • Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:52:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:44:28 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake

    Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:19:48 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi. Troopers say the semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturned near milepost 179 around 7 p.m. The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi. Troopers say the semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturned near milepost 179 around 7 p.m. The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area.

    >>

  • Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake

    Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:20:33 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported. 

    >>

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported. 

    >>

  • Protecting yourself in bear country

    Protecting yourself in bear country

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:19:36 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - The trails that were closed on Tuesday have now re-opened near the Priest Lake Visitors Center and they come with a warning. The new signs read that bears are still in the area, keep dogs on a leash, and store food appropriately. “Oh yes always a concern anytime there's an animal that's larger in size and puts us in a state of vulnerability,” Greg Schill said.

    >>

    PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - The trails that were closed on Tuesday have now re-opened near the Priest Lake Visitors Center and they come with a warning. The new signs read that bears are still in the area, keep dogs on a leash, and store food appropriately. “Oh yes always a concern anytime there's an animal that's larger in size and puts us in a state of vulnerability,” Greg Schill said.

    >>
    •   