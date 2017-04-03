10-year-old Spokane girl battling cancer while rooting for the Zags

The Zags have a lot of fans all over the world, but one 10-year-old cancer patient says her love for the Bulldogs beats them all.

"I'm their number one fan," Alexa Gourneau said. "They are the best players on earth."

Alexa and her family take runs around their block after every Zag victory.

"It's not a short block either," her dad Justin said. "It's like six blocks in this whole block. That's what we like to do. Run."

And this season has given them many reasons to do that celebratory run.

"It's exciting," Alexa said.

But a devastating cancer diagnosis stopped the sprint right in its tracks. We introduced you to her back in October when a stranger surprised her with a real English Bulldog to help her stay strong during treatment.

"Before, she'd always be sleeping, always laying down," her family said.

Months of intensive chemo to battle Alexa's Leukemia took a toll. Through all the pain, the Zags kept her going.

"They help her," Justin said. "As soon as they win, she's happy. She's excited. She loves them."

A big part of that? Alexa can relate to what it feels like to be the underdog.

"Some kids don't make it through her cancer, but she has," Justin said. "She can beat the odds, just like the (Zags) are."

Both Bulldogs and Alexa have had their doubters this year.

"We're (both) beating obstacles every day," Justin said.

But wow, look at both of them now. The Zags are in the National Championship and Alexa is in remission.

"We've proved them wrong," the family said. "Alexa has proved them wrong."