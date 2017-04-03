90-year-old Zag wants Championship team to remember its history

You can learn a lot about someone by how they decorate their home. But for Bill Schauble, you have to dig a lot deeper to learn his story.

Sifting through old newspaper clippings, you'll find number 11. The 90-year-old played guard for the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team from 1946 to 1950. Before the banners, before The Kennel.

"Our parents would tell us, there's no money and that. Now we find out there is money in sports," Schauble said.

But Schauble shares more than just a roster spot with GU basketball. He's also been on the big stage.

"I was the first one to play in a national tournament for Gonzaga," he said.

The year was 1948. Things were a lot different then. And one picture says it all. It shows Schauble and his teammates before the NAIB Tournament in Kansas City.

"We traveled by train in those days. It was very scenic. We saw a lot of beautiful country," Schauble said.

From train rides to the Great Plains and now flights to Phoenix, a lot has changed over the years

But to bring a title back to Spokane, Schauble says this team needs to remember who they are.

"Play as you have been, don't change and have a positive attitude," Schauble said.