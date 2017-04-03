90-year-old Zag wants Championship team to remember its history - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

90-year-old Zag wants Championship team to remember its history

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

You can learn a lot about someone by how they decorate their home. But for Bill Schauble, you have to dig a lot deeper to learn his story.

Sifting through old newspaper clippings, you'll find number 11. The 90-year-old played guard for the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team from 1946 to 1950. Before the banners, before The Kennel.

"Our parents would tell us, there's no money and that. Now we find out there is money in sports," Schauble said.

But Schauble shares more than just a roster spot with GU basketball. He's also been on the big stage.

"I was the first one to play in a national tournament for Gonzaga," he said.

The year was 1948. Things were a lot different then. And one picture says it all. It shows Schauble and his teammates before the NAIB Tournament in Kansas City.

"We traveled by train in those days. It was very scenic. We saw a lot of beautiful country," Schauble said.

From train rides to the Great Plains and now flights to Phoenix, a lot has changed over the years 

But to bring a title back to Spokane, Schauble says this team needs to remember who they are.

"Play as you have been, don't change and have a positive attitude," Schauble said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:37:17 GMT

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

    UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.

    >>

  • Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:52:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:20:10 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place!  St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-07-06 07:19:14 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:44:25 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th.

    >>

  • Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:21:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.

    >>
    •   