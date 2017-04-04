Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area robbery

A Seattle man has flagged down a Snohomish County sheriff's captain and reportedly said he was involved in a home invasion robbery south of Everett.



The Daily Herald reports that the 26-year-old suspect turned himself into the captain Friday.



The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the man admitted to being one of the suspects in a robbery and assault Wednesday. The crime was captured in a webcam video and was shared widely on social media.



Sheriff's spokeswoman Shari Ireton says it's likely that the suspect's photo on various social media prompted him to give himself up.



He was booked into Snohomish County for investigation of second-degree robbery.



___



Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)