Police search for woman who fled on foot after high speed chase reaching 100mph

One of our employees at KHQ is lucky he wasn't involved in a crash this morning after almost getting hit by a woman who led police on a high speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph in some places.

Police tell us it all started when they pulled a woman over in a red mercury sedan because her car didn't have license plates. When police approached her car and began to question her, she told authorities multiple false names and didn't have any official identification on her. Suddenly the woman sped off, leading police on a high speed chase that ended in a crash on Sunset Blvd. near Lindeke as you approach the Sunset Hill.



The woman crashed after swerving to avoid hitting our employee who was driving home from work around 3:30 Tuesday morning. The woman fled on foot and police are currently searching for her in the area with a K9 unit.



We are working to get a description of the suspect. If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call police.