Police search for woman who fled on foot after high speed chase reaching 100mph
Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.>>
Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.>>
Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.>>
Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported.>>
Washington becomes 5th state to guarantee paid family leave
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that makes Washington the fifth state to guarantee paid family leave. The measure signed Wednesday offers eligible workers 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member beginning in 2020 - or 16 weeks for a combination of both.>>
Domestic violence call leads to hour-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police made four arrests after a domestic violence call lead to an hour-long standoff Wednesday. CDA Police responded to the Captain Apartments, located at 1201 Lincoln Way, shortly after 10 a.m. after they got a report of domestic violence. When police arrived the people involved barricaded themselves inside the apartment.>>
Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings
AUBURN, Ga. - A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings. News outlets report that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood.>>
Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 5th.>>
Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.>>
PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.>>
Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi. Troopers say the semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturned near milepost 179 around 7 p.m. The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area.>>
Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported.>>
Protecting yourself in bear country
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - The trails that were closed on Tuesday have now re-opened near the Priest Lake Visitors Center and they come with a warning. The new signs read that bears are still in the area, keep dogs on a leash, and store food appropriately. “Oh yes always a concern anytime there's an animal that's larger in size and puts us in a state of vulnerability,” Greg Schill said.>>
Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess. Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.>>
Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.>>
