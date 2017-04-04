Two inmates escape Yakima Correctional Center through unsecure door

Two inmates escape Yakima Correctional Center through unsecure d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two inmates have escaped from the Yakima County Correctional Center in Yakima, WA and according to authorities the inmates may be headed to Spokane or Post Falls, ID.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Steven Douglas Roche and Chad Everett Tipton were noticed to by missing from the facility around 4am Tuesday morning after a headcount was conducted.

Roche is 31 years old with a last known address in Spokane, Washington. He was being held on charges of Burglary and Grand Theft.

Tipton is also 31 years old with a last known address in Post Falls, Idaho. Tipton was being held on charges of Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

Authorities did a search of the facility after learning the inmates were unaccounted for and found an unsecure door leading from an inside recreational yard, to the outside. It is unknown at this time when the door was unsecured, or by whom. All indications are the door would have had to be left unsecure by a staff member who had access to facility keys. In addition an internal gate was found open. Although pry marks were found on the outside of the door it is not believed that was the method of entry.”

Local law enforcement officers are attempting to notify Tipton’s victim(s).

Tipton and Roche are two (2) of 37 inmates housed in Yakima today due to overcrowding at the Kootenai County Jail.

Although it is not known if Roche or Tipton have access to weapons at this time, they should be considered dangerous. Contact 911 if you have information on their location, or if you see either of them.

