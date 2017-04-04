PHOTOS: 'Scariest package imaginable' found by Australian border officers

An Australian package claiming to contain just two pairs of shoes actually contained something far more dangerous: poisonous snakes, tarantulas and scorpions.

"So, scariest package imaginable. Thanks. That's all you have to say. Scariest package imaginable," to take liberties with an Owen Wilson line from Armageddon.

Australian Border Force officers uncovered the deadly mix of snakes, spiders and scorpions that included three royal pythons, six venomous vipers, nine tarantulas and four scorpions.

Two of the tarantulas were Brazilian salmon pink varieties, which are considered to be the third-largest type of tarantula in the world, according to a local Australian news outlet.

The shipment came from northern Europe and all of the arachnids and reptiles had to be euthanized.