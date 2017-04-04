Man dies trying to scarf doughnut in shop's eating challenge - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man dies trying to scarf doughnut in shop's eating challenge

Posted: Updated:
Travis Malouff (PHOTO: Facebook) Travis Malouff (PHOTO: Facebook)
DENVER -

A man trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop's eating challenge has choked to death in Denver.
    
The city coroner's office says 42-year-old Travis Malouff of Thornton died early Sunday of asphyxia due to obstruction of the airway.
    
Julia Edelstein was standing in line at Voodoo Doughnuts and said Malouff was trying to eat a half-pound glazed doughnut around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he choked.
    
Edelstein says people tried to help him when they realized he was choking. The coroner's office said Malouff died at the scene.
    
Portland, Oregon-based Voodoo Doughnuts didn't immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.
    
Denver news station KUSA-TV first reported Malouff's death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:41:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

    >>

  • Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:24:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

    >>

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Firework Accident

    Firework Accident

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-07-07 01:57:03 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS - Wash. Legal fireworks turned out to be extremely dangerous after a fluke fireworks accident left one local boy with serious injuries. 11-year-old Jonas Bovey says he's grateful to still have his eyesight and is happy that he can still hear. "It was more just scary then pain," said Jonas. The Fourth of July will always be burned into the Bovey families memories.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS - Wash. Legal fireworks turned out to be extremely dangerous after a fluke fireworks accident left one local boy with serious injuries. 11-year-old Jonas Bovey says he's grateful to still have his eyesight and is happy that he can still hear. "It was more just scary then pain," said Jonas. The Fourth of July will always be burned into the Bovey families memories.

    >>

  • Firefighters get quick handle on brush fire near Beacon Hill

    Firefighters get quick handle on brush fire near Beacon Hill

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-07 01:28:03 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire next to E. Upriver Drive near Shields Park, which is just south of Beacon Hill Thursday afternoon. As of about 5:30 p.m., it is estimated to be about 2 acres in size, but it also appears crews have a good handle on the fire and no homes or structures are threatened. The cause is unknown at this time. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire next to E. Upriver Drive near Shields Park, which is just south of Beacon Hill Thursday afternoon. As of about 5:30 p.m., it is estimated to be about 2 acres in size, but it also appears crews have a good handle on the fire and no homes or structures are threatened. The cause is unknown at this time. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-07-07 01:26:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>
    •   