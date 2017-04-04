Gonzaga team returns to Spokane after historic NCAA Tournament run

Following a historic run in this years NCAA Tournament that took the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team from Salt Lake City to San Jose and eventually to Phoenix for its first Final Four appearance, and first National Championship game in school history, the team headed back to Spokane on Tuesday.

The Zags fell just short on Monday night against the North Carolina Tar Heels, but the hometown fans were on hand to give the team a warm welcome and thank them for the history-making season.

Click through the slideshow above for a look at the team's triumphant homecoming to Lilac City. And watch our special coverage of the team's homecoming via our Facebook live post below.

Go Zags!