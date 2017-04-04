Missoula mother outraged after her infant daughter was bitten in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Missoula mother outraged after her infant daughter was bitten in the face by a toddler at care center

Photos show the injuries Eliana Blinov sustained Photos show the injuries Eliana Blinov sustained
MISSOULA, Mont. -

A 7-month-old Missoula girl's story is causing outrage after another toddler repeatedly bit her for nearly 90 seconds in the face without any childcare staff intervening. 

In that period of time, which 7-month old Eliana Blinov's mother calls a result of under-staffing, at the Busy Hands Fun Center suffered multiple face wounds. Busy Hands Fun Center is not a licensed child care facility, but rather a drop off center that promises very low rates.

Tracy Blinov expected Friday night to be a normal date night, but she received a call from the Busy Hands Fun Center that another child had
bitten her daughter's face.

"My initial reaction was very heartbroken, but I understand kids are sometimes kids. I had no idea the of the severity of it, initially. They made it sound like it was just one bite mark," Blinov told KTMF Reporter Joshua Robinson. 

Blinov says there were at least eight bite wounds.

The owner of the center says her employee only saw about two injuries and says the toddler who bit Eliana was *not* a regular visitor.

"This toddler that came in was a new customer and she neglected to tell us that the child was a biter and neglected to tell us that the week before she had been kicked out of Little Griz for biting a child. If that would have been told to us, we could have said 'No, we can't take her.' "

But that isn't the biggest complaint for Blinov, who says video surveillance showed it took one minute and 29 seconds before an attendant came over.

"The staff member was there, she was supposedly clocking in on her phone, but I don't care what you were doing. You were on your phone, listening to a kid scream, like what's your priority? Getting paid, getting on the clock or just responding to the needs of the kids? If you've ever heard a kid cry, there's a difference between 'I'm fussy' and 'Someone is biting my face.' "

The owner of Busy Hands says her employee responded as soon as she heard Eliana scream. But the priority, she says, is to raise their standards for
child safety above all else.

"The state (Montana) only requires a 4-to-1 ratio for infants, but we're going to change that in the future and we're going to do two infants to one adult so we'll have a higher staff ratio that way."

That's a change Blinov says that will hopefully keep other children from going through the same thing.

Missoula Police say detectives and Child Protective Services are currently involved.





 

