Idaho teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty

Idaho teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty

SANDPOINT, Idaho -

A former Idaho teacher accused of having sex with a student has pleaded not guilty.
    
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 48-year-old Nichole Thiel of Coeur d'Alene pleaded not guilty on Monday and has a four-day jury trial scheduled for August. She was charged with sexual battery of a minor.
    
Thiel is not in jail while the case in pending.
    
Officials say Thiel had sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2015 while she was his culinary arts teacher at Lake Pend Oreille High School. The teen told the court that having sex with a teacher was on his bucket list. Thiel invoked her right to remain silent during a preliminary hearing in Bonner County Magistrate court in March
    
A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for July.
    
Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

  Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

  Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

  Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn't want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.

  UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

  Spokane Public Schools Board member arrested for DUI

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He feels terrible that he has impacted his ability to do that and he's also impacted some of the people who have full faith and trust in him,"

  Search for child pornography victims

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - "With the amount of images that I have to identify is daunting," Farina said.

