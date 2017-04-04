Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish grease fire at Three Sisters restaurant

The Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded shortly after 11 a.m. to a report of flames coming from the roof of the Three Sisters Vietnamese & Chinese Cuisine restaurant, located at 10615 E. Sprague Avenue.

When firefighters got on scene they saw smoke coming from the single-story building and upgraded the incident to a working fire, which brought more resources and firefighters to the scene. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof vent above the restaurant's kitchen. They quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further damage and then checked the building for any other flames that may have extended outside the kitchen ventilation system.

The restaurant's owners were inside the building, preparing to open the restaurant, when the fire started in wok grease that ignited when it became too hot. The cook attempted to put the fire out with water, which caused the fire to flash up into the hood, through the exhaust vent and into the roof vent. The fire was contained to the kitchen ventilation system. Investigators on scene determined the cause was accidental. Damage is estimated at about $35,000. The four people inside the restaurant at the time of the fire were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

SVFD would like to remind residents to ‘keep an eye on what you fry’. If grease or oil catches fire, turn off the heat and cover the pot with a metal lid. Keep a multi-purpose fire extinguisher handy when cooking. Never use water on a grease fire, which can cause the fire to flash and spread.