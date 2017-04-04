New case of hantavirus suspected in King County

King County public health officials say a man died of hantavirus in February and a woman is currently hospitalized with symptoms consistent with the rare disease.



Public Health - Seattle & King County said Tuesday they do not believe the two Issaquah cases are related. The woman lives near Squak Mountain but in a different neighborhood than the man.



It would be the third case in the county in six months. Last November, a woman in Redmond contracted hantavirus but survived.



Hantavirus is transmitted by infected rodents through urine, droppings or saliva. In Washington state, deer mice are the only rodents that spread the deadly disease. It does not spread between people.



Dr. Jeff Duchin says people who live near wooded areas where deer mice are common should take steps to keep rodents out of their home.

