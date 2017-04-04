Deadline approaching for Kootenai County flooding assessments

The Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management is collecting information on the economic and structural impact to the community caused by ongoing flooding and mudslides.

The Preliminary Damage Assessment process helps to identify the overall impact to the whole community. It does not guarantee any types of assistance, but it will be used to review all opportunities for assistance. The Damage Assessment form can be found on the Idaho Office of Emergency Management website: www.ioem.idaho.gov (fill in pertinent fields for your particular damages and include photos if possible).

Email your completed forms with photo attachments by April 11, 2017 to rIrish@kcgov.us

or mail to:

Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management

P.O. Box 9000

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83816-9000

Kootenai County was added to a State Disaster Declaration signed by Idaho Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter on March 17, 2017 in response to mudslides and flooding throughout the county. Nine Idaho counties are now part of this state declaration: Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone, Benewah, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.