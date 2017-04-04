Gonzaga will welcome home Bulldogs with homecoming rally Wednesday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs returned to Spokane Tuesday following their historic NCAA Tournament run to loud cheers and fans with signs and words of thanks for an incredible season. Now fans will have another chance to say thanks with a homecoming rally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon on Gonzaga's Foley Lawn.

The rally is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. The team and coaches will be there to celebrate with the Spokane community. Fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue and come to campus to welcome the team home.

During the rally, Gonzaga and members of the greater Spokane community will honor the Bulldogs for their history-making season. Attendees will hear from President Thayne McCulloh, Coach Mark Few and some of the players.

For more information visit: http://unfold.gonzaga.edu/finalfour.html