Ex-school superintendent allegedly arranged sex with minor

A former Kennewick school superintendent has been arrested for allegedly arranging to meet a juvenile girl for sex.



The Tri-City Herald reports 75-year-old Paul Rosier of Olympia was arrested Saturday at a Richland hotel by investigators from the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.



Rosier was caught in a police operation where he allegedly arranged to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl.



Police say they found cash equal to the amount he arranged for the sex act.



Rosier joined the Kennewick School District in 1994. After retiring from the district, he worked as the Washington Association of School Administrators' executive director in Olympia until 2014.



He's being held in Benton County Jail while awaiting charges.



Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

