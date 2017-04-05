Police: Georgia woman left paraplegic ex-boyfriend to die in col - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Georgia woman left paraplegic ex-boyfriend to die in cold

Ruby Kate Coursey Ruby Kate Coursey
THOMASTON, Ga. -

A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say she dumped her paraplegic ex-boyfriend in the woods and left him to die in the cold.
    
Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore tells news outlets in a statement that 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey was charged Monday with felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult in 33-year-old Troymaine Johnson's death.
    
Investigators say Johnson was last seen March 14 when Coursey picked him up to go for a ride or trip to the store, leaving his wheelchair at home.
    
Authorities receiving a tip discovered Johnson's body three days later at a hunting camp about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Atlanta.
    
They say Coursey pushed Johnson out of her car and left him there. He died of hypothermia.
    
It's unclear if she has an attorney.
   

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

