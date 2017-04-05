21-year-old Asotin man admits to shaking 3-month-old on several occasions

A 21-year-old Asotin man has been charged with Felony Injury of a Child after admitting to Lewiston detectives to shaking a 3-month-old child.

Derrick Tietze told investigators he shook the infant on April 2, 2017, and other occasions, after becoming upset while babysitting the child. The child was flown to Sacred Heart early Monday morning with life-threatening head injuries. The child's condition is currently unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Tietze is now in the Nez Perce County Jail.