Rally for The Zags draws huge crowd of fans

37-2.

Their first trip to the Final Four.

Their first trip to the National Championship game.

What an AMAZING season for the Gonzaga Bulldogs!

The team returned to Spokane Tuesday to a huge crowd of proud fans, but Wednesday afternoon the school held a proper rally to send this year's team off in style!

The rally drew a big crowd on Wednesday afternoon to the Gonzaga campus. Zags fans held signs and cheered loudly for the team. Recently named AP Coach of the Year Mark Few took to the podium first to thank fans and express his pride in the Spokane community. "I'm proud to call Spokane home," Few said.

Senior center Przemek Karnowski thanked Spokane for the support during his five years on the team. "It's been an awesome ride and I will forever have Gonzaga in my heart," he said.

Nigel Williams-Goss, a transfer from the University of Washington, thanked the crowd for welcoming him into the Gonzaga family. "This was the best season of my life," he said. "From the bottom of my heart I just want to thank each and every one of you. We love you. Go Zags!"