Rally for The Zags draws huge crowd of fans

Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination
COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.>>
UPDATE: Florida man on Beijing bound flight assaulted flight attendant forcing plane to return to Seattle
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says a 23-year-old Florida man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into Delta flight 129 Thursday night.>>
Eags add Richland-native Steven Beo from BYU
High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.
Former Zag Kelly Olynyk agrees to 4-year deal with Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat. Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million. The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday. A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a c...
Tillie, Hachiumura open play at FIBA U19 World Cup
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.
-
Tee It Up: Old Works
In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!
Zach Collins officially signs with Portland Trailblazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
Costco testing out Cheeseburgers in select food courts
UNFORTUNATELY NOT SPOKANE, Wash. - A trip through Costco can be a magical journey. You walk in with a plan to just get some toothpaste and walk out with 5 gallons of mayonnaise, a 70" LED TV, and 24 foot inflatable Orca for the pool that you don't own. And you forgot the toothpaste. Oh yeah, don't forget the obligatory $1.50 sausage and soda!>>
The Latest: Police say Georgia bank standoff suspect shot by officer
MARIETTA, Ga. - A police spokesman confirms a man who claimed to have a bomb inside a suburban Atlanta bank was fatally shot by an officer. Cobb County police Sgt. Dana Pierce said in an email Friday the suspect died as the result of an "officer involved shooting." Pierce said a police squad had rendered safe the backpack in which the man claimed to have a bomb.>>
Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed amid shortage
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The American Red Cross says its blood supply is facing a serious shortage after receiving fewer donations than expected in recent months. The Red Cross says it's facing a nationwide shortage and its region covering 120 hospitals in Utah, Nevada, Montana and Idaho received 2,200 donations fewer than needed in the past two months.>>
WATCH: WSP Troopers clock motorcyclist at 147 mph during chase in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A motorcyclist clocked by Washington State Patrol Troopers at 147 miles per hour during a chase on July 4 in Snohomish County was arrested thanks to great communication by law enforcement on the ground and in the air. The motorcyclist was first clocked going 82 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone on I-5.>>
Spokane County issues burn restriction
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - This might affect your weekend. Spokane County has issued a burning restriction effective Friday at 5:00 p.m. The restriction will remain in effect until further notice for any currently unauthorized "open burning" and recreational fires within the unincorporated areas of Spokane County.>>
How to build your own AC unit for about $20
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the sun shining and the temperatures rising, the need to stay cool is pivotal, which is why KHQ constructed its own air conditioning unit.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the sun shining and the temperatures rising, the need to stay cool is pivotal, which is why KHQ constructed its own air conditioning unit. People can pay a fortune for top of the line A/C units, but you can make your own for about $20.All you need is a PVC pipe, a fan, a cooler and some ice to make your own A/C unit.>>
'AK-47 bandit' suspect charged in Washington state
SEATTLE, Wash. - A federal grand jury has brought the first bank robbery and weapons charges against a man the FBI says is the "AK-47 bandit" who held up banks in five states. The indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle accuses 39-year-old Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Montana, of using an AK-47 rifle to steal $15,000 in North Bend, Washington, in 2012.>>
KHQ WEATHER AUTHORITY: Slow 'cool' down expected
SPOKANE, Wash. - HEAT ADVISORY: In place for parts of Central and South Central Washington and NE Oregon starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Friday. 3 consecutive days with temperatures in the 100s are expected. Drink lots of water, wear light weight/colored clothing and wear lots of sunscreen!>>
Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination
COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.>>
