More advertisers cancel Fox News O'Reilly spots

New York -

Several more advertisers have joined the list of defectors from Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor," bringing the total to around 20.
    
The Wonderful Co., the company behind Fiji bottled water, Wonderful Pistachios and POM pomegranate juice, says it will no longer advertise on the show. "We are committed to a respectful and inclusive workplace environment and insist upon the same from our business partners," said spokesman Steven Clark.
    
Coldwell Banker on Twitter it hadn't intended its ads to run during the show in the first place and said it pulled future ads from the show.
    
Drug maker Eli Lilly, trucking company Old Dominion Freight Line and life insurance provider Pacific Life also said Wednesday they would not advertise on the show. Jenny Craig said late Tuesday it had pulled its ads from the show.
    
The advertisers pulled out after the New York Times revealed over the weekend that five women were paid settlements totaling $13 million to keep quiet about supposed sexual harassment by O'Reilly.
    
1:15 p.m.
    
Embattled Fox News Channel anchor Bill O'Reilly received the support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, who called him "a good person" in an interview with The New York Times.
    
The Times had revealed over the weekend that Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox had paid settlements totaling $13 million to five women to keep quiet about alleged mistreatment at the hands of Fox's prime-time star. O'Reilly has denied wrongdoing and said he supported the settlements so his family wouldn't be hurt. The news has sparked an exodus of advertisers telling Fox they didn't want to be involved in O'Reilly's show.
    
Trump said that he didn't think O'Reilly should have settled with the women involved. He told the Times: "You should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong."
    
The president is a loyal Fox viewer, frequently tweeting out comments about its programming.

  Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

  Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination

    Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:06:09 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event. 

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event. 

    >>

  UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:29:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>
  Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard

    Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:47:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. 

    >>

  Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:20:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>

  Phoenix hits 117 degrees Friday, breaks record set in 1905

    Phoenix hits 117 degrees Friday, breaks record set in 1905

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:20:03 GMT

    PHOENIX, Ariz. - Phoenix has broken a 112-year record for heat. National Weather Service meteorologists say the Arizona city had a high of 117 degrees on Friday. That broke the previous mark of 115 degrees dating back to 1905. Meteorologists say the normal high temperature for July 7 in Phoenix is 107 degrees.

    >>

    PHOENIX, Ariz. - Phoenix has broken a 112-year record for heat. National Weather Service meteorologists say the Arizona city had a high of 117 degrees on Friday. That broke the previous mark of 115 degrees dating back to 1905. Meteorologists say the normal high temperature for July 7 in Phoenix is 107 degrees.

    >>
    •   