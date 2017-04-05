Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 5th

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III's blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state's legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt with the saying on it.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) -- Quadruplet brothers in Ohio have all been accepted at some of the nation's top universities, including each of them to both Yale and Harvard.

The Wade brothers of the northern Cincinnati suburb of Liberty Township say they have been notified in recent days of acceptances from a number of notable schools. Lakota East High School principal Suzanna Davis tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that the four seniors epitomize academic focus but are well-rounded, "great young men" with individual personalities.

Aaron, Nick, Nigel and Zachary haven't made their decisions, though Aaron likes Stanford University and his three brothers are leaning toward Yale. Financial aid offers likely will play an important role.

The youths said they are grateful to their parents and to the Lakota schools and their teachers.

"It's really something we couldn't have done on our own without all the support we have had through our lives," Nick said. "It has been awesome."

Their mother, Kim Wade, is a junior high school principal in the Lakota district, and their father, Darrin Wade, works at General Electric Co.

"We feel like getting into these schools show who the people around us are," Nigel said.

Zachary added that they have always gotten encouragement that "the sky's the limit" with their hard work.

"We were never told that we couldn't get somewhere," Zachary said.

The Washington Post reports that Harvard doesn't comment on admission statuses and that Yale said by policy, it doesn't discuss admitted students.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) -- A proposed settlement between a Massachusetts man and Dunkin' Donuts shops could mean free buttered baked goods for hundreds of customers and a huge payout for his lawyer.

Jan Polanik had sued a cluster of franchises of the Canton, Massachusetts-based doughnut and coffeehouse chain, saying he received margarine when he requested real butter.

The Boston Globe reports that the settlement filed in Suffolk Superior Court could mean $500 for Polanik, three free buttered baked goods for 1,400 other customers and $90,000 for Polanik's attorney.

It could be several months before the settlement gets final court approval.

Polanik sued two companies that together own more than 20 stores.

The parent company has said that most of its Massachusetts locations offer both butter substitutes and the real thing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WANAQUE, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey cat that went missing more than two years ago is back home.

Jimmy, a brown tabby, disappeared after being let out of its Wanaque home on Sept. 13, 2014.

Owner Susan Zelitsky told The Record it wasn't unusual for Jimmy to spend time outside. On the night that Jimmy went missing, Zelitsky said her husband let Jimmy go outside, but when she called for the cat to come in, he was nowhere to be found.

She and her family searched and put up posters, but couldn't find the cat.

The West Milford Animal Shelter Society said Jimmy was found 10 miles (16 kilometers) from home in the town's High Crest section during the March blizzard. Zelitsky said a friend on Facebook posted the shelter's picture of the cat.

Zelitsky went to the shelter and Jimmy started to rub against her. He nipped her when she rubbed his belly, which he always did.

"I was convinced it was my boy," she said. "I called my husband and he came to the shelter. When he saw Bob, he did the same head-butt."

Zelitsky said the cat was very familiar with the layout of her home, and has been doing many of the things he had done in the past, like sleeping on his favorite dining room chair.

"If it wasn't for the wonderful people at WMASS, we would have never had this happy reunion," she said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(CNN) - Steel yourselves, language pedants: Dictionary.com has added 300 new words to its online database.

The latest roster additions are a potpourri of portmanteaus, hyphenations and slang terms you feel kind of embarrassed looking up, but do anyway because you are deeply uncool and language is moving into the future without you.

Three hundred words is a lot, so here are the highlights:

420 alt-right bitchface cat café cheat day clicktivist cold brew dabbing dad bod friendiversary hangry K-pop Kush lightsaber man bun mic drop petrichor sext slay smackdown stochastic terrorism struggle bus superfood teachable moment uncanny valley

It's rather impressionistic, isn't it? At first, the list reads like a teenager having a hyperactive episode, but when you step back it presents a rather tight portrait of what we're talking about right now, and how we talk about it.

Even though the newfound legitimacy of "bitchface" may amuse you, Dictionary.com lexicographer Jane Solomon tells CNN making the list is serious business. Approving new words is an intense, involved process that comprises different research methods -- all so your sheltered aunt can finally get a solid answer on what "Kush" means.

One way to pinpoint possible new words is through corpus research, which in this case is essentially taking a whole bunch of different texts and sources and combing through them to look for patterns. That's how words and phrases attached to current events, like "burkini" and "Black Lives Matter," bubble to the top.

"We also have lookup data," Solomon says. "We can see what words people have tried to look up on Dictionary.com that haven't led to a definition." Sometimes, people even write in requesting a definition. That's how they decided to add petrichor, "a distinctive scent, usually described as earthy, pleasant, or sweet, produced by rainfall on very dry ground."

"It takes a lot of time and effort and thought, so as a lexicographer we give every word the same amount of respect and attention and care," Solomon says.

No, the language isn't going to pot

Inevitably, whenever a lexicographical authority releases a collection of new words, there are purists ready to grouse about the decline of their precious language. To cop one of the latest entries, Solomon says this is a "teachable moment."

"Many people who have that opinion believe that English stopped changing right before they were born, and that is simply not how the language works. It's continually evolving," she says.

"Is this word or that word too new or too slang? No. There's not just one correct English. Standard English -- the register of English used in school and work, is not the only correct English. As a lexicographer, I do not define how the language is used, the speakers do. And if speakers are using a certain set of words, then that is correct English."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is terror at 50 miles per hour.

A motorbike rider somehow avoided serious injury after a flying mattress struck him on a highway.

Aaron Wood was riding through the Clem7 tunnel in Brisbane, Australia, last Tuesday when the bedding fell from a pickup truck's cage trailer and into his path.

"I thought I was a goner for sure," Wood told The Queensland Times. "I have been riding for 20 years and never had something like this happen."

Incredibly, the squishy mattress got trapped under his front wheel and helped bring his motorbike to a stop ? without him falling onto the ground.

Queensland Police released surveillance footage of the dramatic incident. It enabled them to identify the Toyota's driver, who now reportedly faces a $275 fine for traveling with an unsecured load.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KENT, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store.

Brimfield Township police say surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl's store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she's trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. Police say officers already were heading to the store when she called 911 because she set off alarms.

WJW-TV reports 35-year-old Joanne Havens told police she heard the store-closing announcements and simply didn't leave in time.

But officers say they found stolen items in her purse.

The Ravenna (rah-VEHN'-uh) woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge. Court records listed no attorney for her.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) FRESNO, Calif. - California police are asking for help identifying a nearly naked woman found wandering down the street Tuesday morning.

Police are asking for help identifying this woman, who told police she was a mermaid after they found her wandering down a Fresno, California street early Tuesday (Fresno Police Dept.).

The woman's hair was wet when she was found around 3 a.m., and she told officers that she was a mermaid and that her name was Joanna, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The woman, who has two webbed toes on both feet, told officers that she had been in the water, but replied "I don't know" to "most questions," police said.

She is 5-foot-4, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was found walking down the middle of Millerton Road across from the Eagle Spring Golf & Country Club, about a mile south of Table Mountain.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Dogs interrupting sporting events has a beloved place on the internet, but this playful pooch may have outdone them all.

Viral video shows an agile beagle avoiding the grasp of players, officials and fans for about 7 minutes during Saturday's British soccer match between Skelmersdale United and host Halesowen Town, the Sun reports.

These two clubs play several rungs below the Premier League, but our four-legged interloper provides championship-level entertainment.

The dog appeared close to capture on a few occasion like this:

The dog's reported owners, Halesowen player Asa Charlton and his family, joined in the efforts to coax their rogue pet off the field, but it was a few minutes before the dog finally exited, according to the Daily Mail.

"It was probably my worst nightmare, my wife, mother and daughter running about on the pitch of my match," Charlton told the site.

Watching the full vid with amused announcers providing the play by play of Dusty the beagle's pitch invasion is even funnier.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police on Tuesday arrested a trucker they say drove nonstop from Seattle to Massachusetts fueled by crystal meth, LSD and cocaine.

Deerfield police say they responded to a convenience store parking lot off Interstate 91 for reports of a trucker who appeared to be despondent after locking himself out of his cab.

Officer Adam Sokoloski tells The Recorder of Greenfield that responding officers determined the driver was displaying signs of drug use.

"It appeared the driver didn't rest, only used drugs, and he drove from Seattle, Wash., to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast," the police posted on social media.

The driver allegedly told police of his drug use and was reluctantly taken to the hospital after "quite the struggle."

The driver, identified as Gary Robbins, of Homer, Alaska, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and several motor vehicle violations.

He will be summoned to court and could not be reached for comment.