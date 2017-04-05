APNewsBreak: Thousands of defects found on oil train routes

Read the latest news about about oil trains, coal trains; oil and coal exports that are transported via train through in Spokane, Washington and the Pacific Northwest.

Inspectors have found almost 24,000 safety defects over the past two years along U.S. railroad routes used to ship volatile crude oil.

Inspectors have found almost 24,000 safety defects over the past two years along U.S. railroad routes used to ship volatile crude oil.



Data obtained by The Associated Press shows many of the defects were similar to problems blamed in past derailments that caused massive fires or oil spills in Oregon, Virginia, Montana and elsewhere.



The safety gaps were discovered during targeted federal inspections on almost 58,000 miles of oil train routes in 44 states. The program began two years ago following a string of oil train accidents across North America, including a 2013 derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, that killed 47 people.



The inspections resulted in 1,118 recommended violations.



Federal Railroad Administration spokesman Marc Willis says the targeted inspections have improved safety by making railroads more responsive to concerns raised by agency officials.

