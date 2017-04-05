APNewsBreak: Thousands of defects found on oil train routes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

APNewsBreak: Thousands of defects found on oil train routes

Posted: Updated:
Inspectors have found almost 24,000 safety defects over the past two years along U.S. railroad routes used to ship volatile crude oil.

  Oil Trains & Coal Trains in Spokane

    Oil Trains & Coal Trains in Spokane

    Read the latest news about about oil trains, coal  trains; oil and coal exports that are transported via train through in Spokane, Washington and the Pacific Northwest.

    Read the latest news about about oil trains, coal  trains; oil and coal exports that are transported via train through in Spokane, Washington and the Pacific Northwest.

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Inspectors have found almost 24,000 safety defects over the past two years along U.S. railroad routes used to ship volatile crude oil.
    
Data obtained by The Associated Press shows many of the defects were similar to problems blamed in past derailments that caused massive fires or oil spills in Oregon, Virginia, Montana and elsewhere.
    
The safety gaps were discovered during targeted federal inspections on almost 58,000 miles of oil train routes in 44 states. The program began two years ago following a string of oil train accidents across North America, including a 2013 derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, that killed 47 people.
    
The inspections resulted in 1,118 recommended violations.
    
Federal Railroad Administration spokesman Marc Willis says the targeted inspections have improved safety by making railroads more responsive to concerns raised by agency officials.

  Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

  Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination

    COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event. 

  UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

  Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. 

  Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

  Phoenix hits 117 degrees Friday, breaks record set in 1905

    PHOENIX, Ariz. - Phoenix has broken a 112-year record for heat. National Weather Service meteorologists say the Arizona city had a high of 117 degrees on Friday. That broke the previous mark of 115 degrees dating back to 1905. Meteorologists say the normal high temperature for July 7 in Phoenix is 107 degrees.

