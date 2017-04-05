Level 2 sex offender set to move to Soap Lake in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is advising the community that a level 2 sex offender will be living in the Soap Lake area.

James Edward Fallentine will be living in the 100 block of SR-28 West, Soap Lake. He is scheduled for release from prison in May 2017. He is currently not wanted for any crime.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office releases sex offender information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550 which authorizes law enforcement to release information to the public regarding sex offenders when the agency determines that disclosure of information is relevant and necessary to protect the public and to counteract the danger created by the particular offender. The content of the information made available, as well as where and how the information is disseminated, is restricted to the standards set forth in Chapter 4.24 and by the Washington State Supreme Court ruling in State v. Ward, 123 WA 2d 488 (1994.)

Deputies say Fallentine has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and has advised the sheriff's office that he will be living in Soap Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Currently in Washington State, there is no law or statute regarding where sex offenders may or may not reside; unless court-ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.

If you have a question about registered sex offenders living in Grant County, please contact Deputy Greg Hutchison, ghutchison@grantcountywa.gov, 509-766-3191 ext. 2312.