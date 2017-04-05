Fred Meyer recalls 48,000 children's sweatshirts, jackets due to choking hazard

Fred Meyer has issued a voluntary recall of about 48,000 children's zipper hooded sweatshirts and girl's bomber jackets because of choking and laceration hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the zipper pull can detach from the sweatshirt which could pose the hazards. The recall involves Kids Korner brand fleece hooded sweatshirts and girls bomber jackets with a front zipper, two front pockets, and knit ribbing around the wrists and waist. The sweatshirts were sold in 18 different prints and solid colors in infant, toddler, and children’s sizes 9 months to youth size 7. Kids Korner is printed on the label at the back of the neck. A white label sewn into the lower left inside seam has the manufacture date of “11/16” and style numbers ending in 8701P, 8701YD, 8671P, 9019, or 9022P.

They were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Smith’s and Fry’s Marketplace from February 2017 through March 2017 for between $7 and $10.

Consumers should immediately stop using the sweatshirt or jacket, and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also call Fred Meyer at 800-576-4377 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.fredmeyer.com and click on “Recall Alert” located at the bottom of the page for more information.