Netflix is looking for a thumbs-up as star ratings fade away

Netflix is looking for a thumbs-up as star ratings fade awayPosted: Updated:
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination
COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event.>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.>>
UPDATE: Florida man on Beijing bound flight assaulted flight attendant forcing plane to return to Seattle
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says a 23-year-old Florida man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into Delta flight 129 Thursday night.>>
City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown
CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs.>>
Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true.>>
How to help people beat the heat this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are tens of thousands of people in the Inland Northwest without air conditioning or fans, and with the temperatures in the mid 90s this week, there are plenty of people in need of help. But the problem is the two organizations that can help cool folks off aren’t able to. Meals on Wheels deliver fans to elderly folks who are part of their program, but they are currently out of fans.>>
Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.>>
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
Phoenix hits 117 degrees Friday, breaks record set in 1905
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Phoenix has broken a 112-year record for heat. National Weather Service meteorologists say the Arizona city had a high of 117 degrees on Friday. That broke the previous mark of 115 degrees dating back to 1905. Meteorologists say the normal high temperature for July 7 in Phoenix is 107 degrees.>>
Costco testing out Cheeseburgers in select food courts
UNFORTUNATELY NOT SPOKANE, Wash. - A trip through Costco can be a magical journey. You walk in with a plan to just get some toothpaste and walk out with 5 gallons of mayonnaise, a 70" LED TV, and 24 foot inflatable Orca for the pool that you don't own. And you forgot the toothpaste. Oh yeah, don't forget the obligatory $1.50 sausage and soda!>>
The Latest: Police say Georgia bank standoff suspect shot by officer
MARIETTA, Ga. - A police spokesman confirms a man who claimed to have a bomb inside a suburban Atlanta bank was fatally shot by an officer. Cobb County police Sgt. Dana Pierce said in an email Friday the suspect died as the result of an "officer involved shooting." Pierce said a police squad had rendered safe the backpack in which the man claimed to have a bomb.>>
Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed amid shortage
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The American Red Cross says its blood supply is facing a serious shortage after receiving fewer donations than expected in recent months. The Red Cross says it's facing a nationwide shortage and its region covering 120 hospitals in Utah, Nevada, Montana and Idaho received 2,200 donations fewer than needed in the past two months.>>
WATCH: WSP Troopers clock motorcyclist at 147 mph during chase in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A motorcyclist clocked by Washington State Patrol Troopers at 147 miles per hour during a chase on July 4 in Snohomish County was arrested thanks to great communication by law enforcement on the ground and in the air. The motorcyclist was first clocked going 82 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone on I-5.>>
