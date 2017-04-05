Overcrowding at Kootenai County Jail a serious issue - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Overcrowding at Kootenai County Jail a serious issue

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

With people on the floors and more than two people in some cells, overcrowding in the Kootenai County Jail, like many jails across America, is a serious issue.

“Our population continues to increase but our facility site has stayed the same,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.

The jail's problems go back to 2004.

An expansion project was completed in 2002, and two years later, the jail was at capacity.

In 2006, Kootenai County began sending inmates to surrounding county jails.

“In our situation it's all that we can do and it also -- by us not having our jail expanded -- puts a burden on those agencies as well,” Stinebaugh said.

On top of all the overcrowding, over 100 people accused of physically violent crimes are packed into one unit that’s only supposed to house 70 people.

“It does create safety issues,” Detective Stinebaugh said.

Now, the sheriff’s office is working with county commissioners to expand the jail. The addition would add over 100 beds.

“If it is approved we should be able to start expansion some time late May, early June,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says the addition, if passed, wouldn’t be completed until August 2018.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

  • Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination

    Northside Aquatics facility closed due to contamination

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:06:09 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event. 

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - Spokane County says their Northside Aquatics Facility will be closed Friday morning due to a contamination that happened during swimming lessons. They are hoping to have the facility OPEN again by 6:00 p.m. for Friday evening's FREE Family Evening Swim event. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:29:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown

    City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:13:56 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs. 

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs. 

    >>

  • Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:23:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

  • How to help people beat the heat this summer

    How to help people beat the heat this summer

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:22:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There are tens of thousands of people in the Inland Northwest without air conditioning or fans, and with the temperatures in the mid 90s this week, there are plenty of people in need of help. But the problem is the two organizations that can help cool folks off aren’t able to. Meals on Wheels deliver fans to elderly folks who are part of their program, but they are currently out of fans. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There are tens of thousands of people in the Inland Northwest without air conditioning or fans, and with the temperatures in the mid 90s this week, there are plenty of people in need of help. But the problem is the two organizations that can help cool folks off aren’t able to. Meals on Wheels deliver fans to elderly folks who are part of their program, but they are currently out of fans. 

    >>
    •   