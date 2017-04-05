Headless body found in Snake River identified

The Asotin County Sheriff's Office has identified the headless body found in the Snake River last month.

According to the Lewiston Tribune, the remains appear to be those of Gary L. Thompson, a fisherman who was presumed drowned in 2008. Thompson was 66 when he disappeared in the Clearwater River.

The identification comes two weeks after the body was discovered near Chief Timothy Park west of Clarkston. Based on a sheriff's office investigation with another local agency, and evidence gathered at the scene, authorities believe the body is Thompson's.