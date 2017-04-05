Two people arrested for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from Hayden Walmart

Deputies in Kootenai County arrested two people after they reportedly stole $2,875 worth of merchandise from the Hayden Walmart earlier this week.

On Monday, deputies were called to the Walmart store after receiving a report that a man and woman, later identified as 23-year-old Jamie A. Heitman and 24-year-old Darren M. King, both of Spokane, had stolen a shopping cart full of merchandise. Deputies were able to track down the two suspects a short time later near Ramsey Road and Dalton Ave.

The deputies pulled the two over. An investigation indicated the suspects allegedly drove to Hayden from Spokane and stole two laptops and other electronics. Deputies recovered all the stolen merchandise as well as methamphetamine, a concealed .45 caliber pistol, marijuana and paraphernalia in the car after the traffic stop. In addition to theft charges, drug charges, and possession of a concealed firearm, the couple was also charged with violated a no contact order.

According to the suspects and the evidence recovered in the car, it wasn't the first time the two had stolen from the Walmart in Hayden. Kootenai County deputies say evidence indicates the two were involved in thefts from as far back as February.