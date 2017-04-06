PHOTOS: Car wedged between cement wall and cyclone fence at I-90 and Argonne

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Authorities are scratching their heads as to how exactly a car crashed in the EB lanes of I-90 at Argonne. The vehicle was found wedged between a cyclone fence and a brick wall that line the freeway when first responders arrived on scene. However, Washington State Patrol Troopers tell us there was no one in the vehicle when they arrived.



According to Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was stolen not long before it crashed.

It's not clear how the car managed to flip in the air, over the fence and onto the wall and authorities still don't know what happened to the driver.

The Vehicle Theft Task Force is investigating any possible leads.

Images show what appears to be a car seat in the back seat of the car, but a closer reveal it's a laundry basket.

