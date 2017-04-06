Water main break at Riverside and Stevens

Water main break at Riverside and StevensPosted: Updated:
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Man allegedly uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true.>>
City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown
CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs.>>
Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.>>
Another small quake shakes SE Montana
LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.>>
Effort to reverse transgender bathroom rule falls short
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Voters won't see a ballot measure in November that seeks to undo Washington's transgender bathroom rule. The Seattle Times reports a group seeking the initiative canceled its Friday appointment to turn in signatures, which was the deadline to turn them in.>>
Washington State Patrol: Trooper kills man with knife
LACEY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a trooper shot and killed a man Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near Lacey after the man threatened the trooper with a knife. Trooper Brooke Bova says the shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. after the trooper pulled the man over. Officials say the man had called 911 and requested "suicide by cop.">>
Idaho State Police report: Idaho crime rate mostly stable
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho State Police's new Crime in Idaho report shows the state's crime rate remained mostly stable last year, though drug crimes saw a notable increase. Statewide, there were almost 5,035 crimes reported for every 100,000 residents, according to the report. That's only a .07 percent increase over the 2015 crime rate.>>
Montana firefighter sets record running mile in full gear
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana firefighter and triathlete holds the world record for running a mile in firefighting gear - including boots - and he plans to attempt the half-marathon record this weekend. The Missoulian reports the Guinness Book of World Records certified Andy Drobeck's time of 6 minutes, 8.46 seconds posted in the Missoula Mile last month as a record, eclipsing the old mark by more than 34 seconds.>>
Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home.>>
Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.>>
911 calls: Witnesses helped carjacking victim
SPOKANE, Wash. - You'd never expect a drive through downtown Spokane to turn into a carjacking. 911 dispatchers released the terrifying 911 call from when that became one woman's reality. The victim, Sonora Hetrick says she was at a stoplight on Monday after she got off work when a woman threatened her to get out of her car.>>
Another small quake shakes SE Montana
LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.>>
Man allegedly uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th.>>
