Water main break at Riverside and Stevens

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A water main break at Riverside and Stevens in downtown Spokane has traffic down to one lane in each direction.

Crews have shut the water off to the businesses in the area and are working to make necessary repairs.

Avoid the area if possible.

