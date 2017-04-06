Husband of Trump supporter deported after nearly 20 years in the - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Husband of Trump supporter deported after nearly 20 years in the United States

Posted: Updated:
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -

An undocumented immigrant whose wife voted for President Donald Trump has been deported back to Mexico after 20 years in the United States.

Mexican citizen Roberto Beristain was deported Tuesday night in what his attorneys described as an abrupt and unannounced move. They say he doesn't have a criminal record.

Beristain is now in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, where he has no family connections or friends. 

Beristain migrated to the United States about 20 years ago when he was in his early 20s and during his time north of the border he met his wife, Helen, and the couple started a family in Indiana.

Beristain was the owner of a popular steak house where he worked legally. He had a Social Security number, a drivers license as well as permission to work. However, it was when he went to renew his work permission this year that his status was rejected.

According to reports, Beristain had come under the attention of US border officials in 2000 during a family trip to Canada. They noted that he was in the U.S. without documentation and he was given a voluntary deportation order.

Nearly two decades later, that the order eventually caught up with him, and he was deported this week. The deportation order shocked his Trump-supporting wife, who thought that President Trump's migration crackdown would only extend to those who had committed a crime.

Beristain says he's been treated like a criminal and that he never thought this would happen to him. 

