Senate votes to 'go nuclear' on high court pick

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
WASHINGTON -

The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.
    
The move could change the Senate and court for generations. It came Thursday on a procedural motion.
    
The change is dubbed "the nuclear option." It removes a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Neil Gorsuch. The Senate is expected to confirm the appellate court judge on Friday.
    
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised a point of order to change the rules "under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013," when Senate Democrats who were then in the majority made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.
    
___
    
12:20 p.m.
    
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has moved to change the rules of the Senate to confirm Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.
    
If successful, the motion would remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch and all future high court nominees.
    
The Senate is expected to vote soon on the motion, which is dubbed "the nuclear option" because it could change the Senate and the court for generations.
    
McConnell raised a point of order to change the rules "under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013," when then-majority Senate Democrats made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.
    
The chamber is now voting on motions called by Democrats as a delaying tactic.
    
After the rules change, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday.
    
___
    
12:05 p.m.
    
A motion by Senate Democrats to delay the vote on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch until April 24 has failed.
    
The vote was a delaying tactic by Democrats. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer called the vote after an exchange on the floor in which he noted Republicans' obstruction of former President Barack Obama's nominees, including his pick for the same Supreme Court seat, Merrick Garland.
    
The Senate on Thursday voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster Gorsuch's nomination. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.
    
After the change, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday.
    
___
    
11:30 a.m.
    
Senate Democrats have blocked President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court.
    
The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans are planning to unilaterally change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.
    
Democrats opposing Gorsuch say they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.
    
They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama's nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.
    
If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, 14 months ago.

